Important NFL dates, times for Chiefs in April of 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs have traversed a busy March with the legal tampering period, free agency, and league meetings wrapping up just this past week. There are several more important events arriving in April, including the Chiefs’ local pro day, the official start of the offseason program and the 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s a quick look at the NFL calendar for April and what fans should be aware of over the course of the next month:

April 1: Chiefs' local pro day

Local pro days have previously been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re making a comeback in 2022. Traditionally, the Chiefs host their local pro day in the first or second week of April, this time around they’re hosting it on April 1.

Just a few local prospects who are expected to be among those invited:

Liberty CB Duron Lowe

Liberty LB Storey Jackson

Arizona State RB Rachaad White

Clemson CB Mario Goodrich

UAB TE Gerrit Prince

This is not just an opportunity for players who are from the area, though. The Chiefs invite many players from local area schools to come and participate and get a taste of the NFL during their local day. Back in 2019, the Chiefs had players from 13 different schools in attendance for the local pro day.

K-State FB/TE Nick Lenners posted some good numbers for the Chiefs on Friday.

April 18: Chiefs may begin Phase 1 of the offseason program

The Chiefs can begin Phase 1 of the offseason program beginning on April 18. This is the earliest portion of the offseason program. Players can return to team facilities (voluntarily) and partake in activities such as strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. Teams are also allowed to begin virtual meetings in this phase.

April 20: Deadline to bring draft-eligible prospects in for physical examination.

If the Chiefs to intend to bring any players in on top-30 visits for medical evaluation, they’ll need to have those visits completed by April 20th. It’s not out of the ordinary for the team to do some extra background work on players with injuries and health issues. In 2021, they put in the leg work and it helped them land one of the biggest steals in the draft with Trey Smith in the sixth round.

April 27: Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.

The day before the draft is the cut-off date for teams to time, test and interview draft-eligible players. Most teams will have all that work done by this point anyway, especially when it comes to the top players on their draft boards, but the NFL still sets a deadline.

April 28-30: 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas, Nevada

Before you know it, it’s going to be time for the next wave of rookies to join the Chiefs. After the Tyreek Hill trade, the Chiefs have a whopping 12 draft picks, including six picks in the first two days of the draft. With the holes the Chiefs currently have on the 90-man offseason roster, Brett Veach bet on himself and the entire front office staff. They have to be able to come away with some great players at a number of positions in the 2022 NFL draft. They certainly have the draft capital to make it happen.