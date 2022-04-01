ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Important NFL dates, times for Chiefs in April of 2022

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2hIs_0ewmGPxE00

The Kansas City Chiefs have traversed a busy March with the legal tampering period, free agency, and league meetings wrapping up just this past week. There are several more important events arriving in April, including the Chiefs’ local pro day, the official start of the offseason program and the 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s a quick look at the NFL calendar for April and what fans should be aware of over the course of the next month:

April 1: Chiefs' local pro day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gipa1_0ewmGPxE00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Local pro days have previously been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re making a comeback in 2022. Traditionally, the Chiefs host their local pro day in the first or second week of April, this time around they’re hosting it on April 1.

Just a few local prospects who are expected to be among those invited:

  • Liberty CB Duron Lowe
  • Liberty LB Storey Jackson
  • Arizona State RB Rachaad White
  • Clemson CB Mario Goodrich
  • UAB TE Gerrit Prince

This is not just an opportunity for players who are from the area, though. The Chiefs invite many players from local area schools to come and participate and get a taste of the NFL during their local day. Back in 2019, the Chiefs had players from 13 different schools in attendance for the local pro day.

K-State FB/TE Nick Lenners posted some good numbers for the Chiefs on Friday.

April 18: Chiefs may begin Phase 1 of the offseason program

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gszi5_0ewmGPxE00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs can begin Phase 1 of the offseason program beginning on April 18. This is the earliest portion of the offseason program. Players can return to team facilities (voluntarily) and partake in activities such as strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. Teams are also allowed to begin virtual meetings in this phase.

April 20: Deadline to bring draft-eligible prospects in for physical examination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSJZK_0ewmGPxE00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

If the Chiefs to intend to bring any players in on top-30 visits for medical evaluation, they’ll need to have those visits completed by April 20th. It’s not out of the ordinary for the team to do some extra background work on players with injuries and health issues. In 2021, they put in the leg work and it helped them land one of the biggest steals in the draft with Trey Smith in the sixth round.

April 27: Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkXml_0ewmGPxE00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The day before the draft is the cut-off date for teams to time, test and interview draft-eligible players. Most teams will have all that work done by this point anyway, especially when it comes to the top players on their draft boards, but the NFL still sets a deadline.

April 28-30: 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas, Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24j57H_0ewmGPxE00
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Before you know it, it’s going to be time for the next wave of rookies to join the Chiefs. After the Tyreek Hill trade, the Chiefs have a whopping 12 draft picks, including six picks in the first two days of the draft. With the holes the Chiefs currently have on the 90-man offseason roster, Brett Veach bet on himself and the entire front office staff. They have to be able to come away with some great players at a number of positions in the 2022 NFL draft. They certainly have the draft capital to make it happen.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
The Spun

NFL Writer Names 1 Potential Landing Spot For Colin Kaepernick

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is attempting an NFL comeback. Kaepernick, 34, has been busy this NFL offseason. After weeks of promoting his on-field workouts, the former NFL quarterback took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh, his former 49ers head coach, let Kaepernick get some...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Could Be Released After Today’s Trade

On Saturday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision to trade a wide receiver within the AFC East. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the Dolphins sent wideout DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Dolphins are including a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal so they can receive a 2023 third-round pick in return.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly had talks with 1 notable team

Odell Beckham Jr. may find himself on a new team in 2022, and it’s one that would certainly make headlines. Beckham had preliminary discussions with the New England Patriots at the start of free agency and there appears to be persistent mutual interest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Beckham is interested in playing for Bill Belichick, and the Patriots looked at signing Beckham in November when the Cleveland Browns released him. There is “no real rush” on either side to get a deal done, according to the report.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Smith
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Arch Manning Taking Another “Important” Visit This Weekend

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will take an unofficial visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. According to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, this visit for the five-star quarterback is a pivotal moment in his deeply-analyzed recruiting process. Manning recently took back-to-back unofficial visits with Georgia and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Cb#Duron Lowe Liberty#Proday#Te Fb
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Sees ‘A Lot Of Tom Brady’ In 1 QB

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu made one heck of a comparison when he was speaking about Joe Burrow. Mathieu made an appearance on the Jordy Culotta show and confirmed that Burrow reminds him of Tom Brady in a lot of ways. He also spoke about how hard it was to contain Burrow in the AFC Championship Game earlier this year.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Dalton Sends Clear Message About Jameis Winston Relationship

Earlier this offseason, Andy Dalton made his free-agency decision and it was a bit of a surprise. Dalton chose to sign with the New Orleans Saints. There’s a clear understanding he’ll be the backup to Jameis Winston. Although Dalton has fought for a starting position time and time...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Not Happy With Free Agency News

On Thursday afternoon, the football world finally learned where All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner would play next. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Rams. Wagner earned a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million. He was reportedly decided...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cooper Kupp has funny reaction to Rams’ Bobby Wagner signing

Bobby Wagner’s decision to sign with the Los Angeles Rams was certainly welcomed by anyone associated with the organization. That includes wide receiver Cooper Kupp, albeit for a specific reason. Kupp voiced his enthusiasm for the Wagner signing on Twitter. The wide receiver is excited not just because his...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Reacts To Bobby Wagner’s Decision

The Seattle Seahawks have lost both their offensive and defensive leader this offseason. First, the team traded Russell Wilson to Denver. Then Seattle released Bobby Wagner. Wagner has since found a new home. Wagner has signed a massive deal with the rival Los Angeles Rams. He’s getting five years worth...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy