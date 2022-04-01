US soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI, child abuse in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Decorated soccer star Hope Solo has released a statement from her attorney after the former U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper was arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Update 8:31 p.m. EDT April 1: The Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed that they arrested Hope Amelia Stevens, 40, of Roaring River, known professionally as Hope Solo, in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem business, WGHP-TV reported. She was charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse. She was been released from jail and has a court date of June 28, the television station reported, citing a police report.

Solo married Jerramy Stevens, a former tight end for the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in 2012, according to The Associated Press. The couple has twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, born on March 4, 2020.

Police said that Solo’s two children were in the car, WHGP reported.

At the Forsyth County Jail, Solo refused to take a blood alcohol test, but a Winston-Salem police officer obtained a search warrant for Solo to submit a blood or urine sample, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Original report: A post to Solo’s Twitter account Friday reads, “On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.” The statement is credited to Solo’s attorney, Rich Nichols.

According to court documents, a witness observed Solo “passed out” behind the wheel of her vehicle for more than an hour, with the engine running and children in the backseat, WGHP reported.

Hope Solo was previously arrested on domestic violence charges in 2014. That case was dismissed, in part due to witnesses declining to testify, USA Today reported.

