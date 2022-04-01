Law’s Michael Benza explains the role of race in wrongful convictions

Click here to read the full article. The WGA West is calling on Hollywood to reconsider filming in Florida if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed by the state’s legislature last week. “We urge all WGA signatory companies to reassess not only their political giving, but also where they choose to spend their production dollars,” the guild said in a statement Tuesday. “Show, don’t tell, that you value the LGBTQ+ community.” The Florida bill, and others like it pending elsewhere around the country, makes it illegal for teachers to discuss gay and transgender issues with students in...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO