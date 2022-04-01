ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Christ in the City

By grace.brown
hope.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was the first full week after Italy, and this weekend we leave for a pilgrimage to Warsaw! Life has certainly slowed its pace after the fast pace of the streets of Rome. We didn’t have any class this Monday, so we all were able to sleep in on Monday before...

blogs.hope.edu

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

Choirboy’s hidden note found in church pew 125 years on

The message from 13-year-old William Elliott was discovered during restoration work in Sunderland. A hidden message from an orphanage choirboy pleading not to be forgotten has been found after it lay undisturbed in a church pew for 125 years. The letter by 13-year-old William Elliott was written on August 11...
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holland, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Holland, MI
Telegraph

Were Jesus’s female disciples cut out of the gospels?

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
ARTnews

700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Discovered Beneath Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
Lake Charles American Press

Daughter of German Holocaust survivors to present Passover Seder

Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday and his birth in December. While most are familiar with the Exodus from Egypt and the Israelites’ final meal, Passover is not typically observed with the same fervor. It’s not associated with a federal holiday. Seder,. the Passover...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaplains#Communism#St Anne S Church
Daily Leader

Pastoral Perspective: 'Personal' relationship with Jesus Christ is special but not private

It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
RELIGION
The Register-Mail

LETTER: Repentance is necessary component of forgiveness

Editor, Register-Mail: The Bible has much to say about forgiveness. God's forgiveness for us and our forgiveness for others are linked. They are not unrelated. There is a misconception among Christians regarding Biblical forgiveness. Many Christians misinterpret God's concept of forgiveness. True forgiveness, according to scripture, requires repentance. Are we...
RELIGION
Herald & Review

LETTER: Revelation shows God's wrath

Ukraine, this kingdom is a blaze. The death of thousands and tens of thousands being displaces by lethal weaponry from above and from all sides to add to this misery. To think more kings are sending more weapons to the blaze death and destruction. Under the watchful eye of the three most powerful in this world, the king most powerful. The king of America, the king of China and Russia. Each possess weapons of measuring in mega tons, millions of tons of TNT.
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Hanford Sentinel

The paradox of life in Christ | Steve Swartz

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.” Believe it or not, that was basically what the church of the city of Corinth told the Apostle Paul in the spring of A.D. 56. This was tragic because this was a church that Paul himself had founded just six years earlier. What got them to that point? Basically, Paul called some of the members out on sexual sin that was going unchecked in the church, and in multiple ways, they did not respond well. He visited them, they rejected him, and they sent him on his way. He wrote them a letter confronting this sin once again in love. And this time, he had to wait to find out what happened. His co-worker, Titus, had been sent to ascertain how the church was doing and was supposed to meet Paul in the city of Troas. But when Paul arrived in Troas, Titus wasn’t there (Acts 20; 2 Corinthians 2).
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

The oldest literature in the world described a great flood similar to Noah's flood

The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.

Comments / 0

Community Policy