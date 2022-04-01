Bizarre car collection being auctioned to raise money for Christian missions

This could be a great cruiser, racer, or show car with just some maintenance work. Classic Chevrolet Tri-Five cars are some of America's most sought-after vehicles to ever hit the drag strip because of their reputation for high horsepower V8s, iconic styling, and luxurious interior design. These cars were the first of their kind to ever combine a low sticker price, luxury, and performance to allow the younger generation of the time to create one of Chevy's most popular classic cars. One of the most recognizable names within this lineup was the Bel Air, which added a unique quality to the vintage vehicular subgenre. Nowadays, there are a ton of enthusiasts looking for the opportunity to get their hands on one, which could be very good for a prepared buyer like yourself.
