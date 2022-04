PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale, Arizona residents have a median credit score of only 517, according to a recent WalletHub survey. It is the lowest median credit score out of more than 2,500 U.S. cities. “That really low median score was shocking to me,” said Jim Triggs, the CEO of Money Management International. “FICO scores, credit scores matter for all kinds of reasons. It’s the cost of credit, which is a big factor. But they also matter potentially for the type of job you can get.”

