ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ex-New Age traveller Dale Vince who owns world's first vegan football club Forest Green Rovers will make hundreds of millions when he sells his green energy firm Ecotricity to go into politics

By Martin Robinson, Chief Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A multi-millionaire eco warrior helping to fund the enviro-zealots blockading oil refineries today has revealed he will sell his renewable energy company and go into politics to fight for Net Zero.

Dale Vince, the £100million owner of Forest Green Rovers who calls himself the 'Zero Carbonista', will make hundreds of millions more from the sale of Ecotricity, which he founded in 1995 after building his own wind turbine to power the caravan he lived in.

Today the once penniless hippy revealed that he will sell his Gloucestershire business and move into politics ahead of the next general election he calls 'the most important of my lifetime'.

Mr Vince, who has donated to both Labour and the Greens, has not said whether he will be joining a political party, forming a new one or standing as an independent in 2024.

The twice-married wind farm magnate supported Ed Miliband as Labour leader, saying he was his favourite politician and claiming he is 'a man who can be trusted', and compares Boris Johnson to a dodgy second hand car salesman and Pinocchio.

In an email to staff he compared his exit to Barack Obama's 'mic drop' moment, and explained: 'There will be an election in the next year or two and I believe it will be the most important election of our lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSyOp_0ewmDqYW00
Dale Vince, the £100million owner wind farm firm Ecotricity, is to sell the business so he can campaign in the next general election in two years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUAfe_0ewmDqYW00
Vegan Dale Vince, with his current wife Kate, looks set to campaign for Net Zero but has not said which party he'll support or if he'll go it alone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B59Gr_0ewmDqYW00
Activists from Just Stop Oil during one of their blockades at the Esso Birmingham Fuel Terminal this morning. Mr Vince is helping to fund them, declaring: 'Disruption is part and parcel of protest'

'When I look at the big picture, we have everything we need to get to zero carbon - the technology is here, economics is with us, as are the people, we clearly have the urgent need - but we lack politicians that get it and polices that can help us get there faster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bULz_0ewmDqYW00
Dale Vince's ex-wife Kathleen Wyatt, who shares a former council house with her extended family, according to a High Court case

'I think it’s the missing piece of the jigsaw. We’ve come a long way in the last 25 years or so, renewable technology is mature and reliable, it’s the cheapest option we have, it’s quick and safe to deploy and our need has clearly grown - the last change we need to make, the last frontier arguably - is in politics.

'I want to be free to engage in that election, that won’t be possible if I own or run a green energy company. And I think it’s the most important thing that I can do next. I feel compelled'.

He added: 'We’ve started a process to find a new owner, these things need to have project names apparently, to keep some kind of confidentiality'.

Mr Vince is a self-made multi-millionaire who started off as a penniless hippy.

It was his separation from first wife Kathleen Wyatt that saw him begin a life as a 'nomad' and becoming a new age traveller in 1984.

But when he created a wind turbine to power a trailer he was living in, the idea for the business that would make him rich was born.

By 1995 he founded the Renewable Energy Company and launched his first 'green energy' wind turbine the following year.

It became Ecotricity, which in 2018 brought in revenue of some £165million a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zduP_0ewmDqYW00
Dale Vince, wind farm magnate at the head offices of Ecotricity, Stroud
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEHT2_0ewmDqYW00
Vince lives in this fort overlooking the Cotswolds town of Stroud, close to his office and his beloved Forest Green Rovers

In 2016 he was told to award his first wife £300,000 after she sued him for more money after their split.

He said after the case: 'I'm disappointed that the supreme court decided not to throw out the case, given it was brought over 30 years since the relationship ended.' Vince is also the owner of Forest Green Rovers, which serves vegan food and calls itself the greenest football club in the world.

He is one of the funders of the Just Stop Oil campaign. He said he didn't know protesters would be tying themselves to goalposts at Premier League matches but, now they are, admitted her finds it quite amusing.

He said recently: 'I don't really have a problem with what they are doing as long as it is non-violent. Disruption is part and parcel of protest.'

Today oil terminals suspended operations after access roads were blocked by environmental protesters Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion.

ExxonMobil UK, one of the country's largest privately-owned underground oil pipeline distribution networks, said it had shut down three of its sites.

Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion said they had blocked "10 critical oil terminals" across the UK.

Activists are sitting on roads preventing tankers from leaving the sites, and even began letting air out of tyres.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

328K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

142M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
BBC

Two windfarms off Suffolk coast given planning permission

Permission to build two windfarms off the Suffolk coast has been granted by the government. The development will have 142 turbines which ScottishPower Renewables said could power about 1.4 million homes. Some, including Dame Joanna Lumley, said the onshore infrastructure in Suffolk meant the windfarms were "anything but green". But...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Gloucestershire: Ecotricity boss Dale Vince steps down

The founder of green energy firm Ecotricity has announced plans to step down as its CEO to pursue politics. Dale Vince said he would "pass the baton" to a new owner with the financial means to develop the company. He said he intended to keep Forest Green Rovers and would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Cabinet split on energy plans as Shapps attacks new onshore wind farms

Boris Johnson’s cabinet remains split on how to move forward with energy plans, with the transport secretary expressing his opposing views publicly. Grant Shapps has said the government’s upcoming energy security strategy will not include plans to increase onshore wind farms. He previously described onshore wind farms as “something of an eyesore” which cause noise problems, and has suggested the government proceed with solar, tidal, offshore wind farms and new nuclear energy. The government’s energy strategy was set to be published last week, but has since been delayed. The plan will include the government’s aims for more renewable energy and to reduce the UK’s reliance on Russian fuel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Owners of Devon folk retreat win battle to stop their neighbours from building a horse training facility for their showjumper daughter because it would 'ruin the view of the sunset' from their £1.25m home

The owners of a B&B have won a court battle to stop their neighbours blocking the view from their £1.25 million country home by building a horse training facility. Richard and Trudy Howell, who run the Little Norris guesthouse on their farm in North Huish, Devon, have been at loggerheads with Craig and Jasbir Collins for nearly three years.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Vince
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries DID break the law and warns the government WILL prosecute the firm - as boss apologies for sacking 800 staff but insists it was 'the only way to save the business'

Boris Johnson has claimed today that P&O Ferries did break British labour laws and warned the disgraced operator that it will be criminally prosecuted for dramatically sacking 800 workers without notice via a Zoom video call last week. The Prime Minister’s intervention comes after the millionaire boss of P&O Ferries...
BUSINESS
The Independent

More than one third of England’s badgers now killed as legal battle begins over new Northern Ireland cull

At least a third of England’s badger population has been killed in the government’s drive to stamp out bovine tuberculosis, new figures show.Last year, 33,687 of the animals were culled, bringing the total since the campaign began in 2013 to at least 175,000. Estimates put England’s badger population at between 400,000 and 500,000.The government announced last year’s toll as wildlife campaigners launched a legal battle over plans to begin culling the species in Northern Ireland.Wild Justice, a lobby group involving wildlife presenter Chris Packham, together with the Northern Ireland Badger Group, is challenging the decision in the courts.As last year’s...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Civil servant in charge of Whitehall ethics is first to be named as getting a £50 Partygate fine: Helen MacNamara provided karaoke machine for 'raucous' Covid rulebreaking bash as others are fined for partying on eve of Prince Philip's funeral

A senior civil servant who was in charge of ethics at Whitehall is reportedly among the first to be fined by police in connection with the Partygate scandal. Former Deputy Cabinet Secretary Helen MacNamara was handed a £50 fine after police investigators found she had breached Covid laws by attending a 'raucous' lockdown karaoke party where there was a drunken brawl, reports claim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hinkley C: Caravan site expansion planned to house more workers

A campsite could be expanded for extra Hinkley Point C workers to live on. Construction bosses said 8,600 people will be needed for the final stages of the power station development, which is 3,000 more than originally predicted. Sedgemoor District Council has approved the initial proposals for Mill Farm to...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Renewable Energy#Wind Power#Vegan#Forest Green Rovers#Ecotricity#Labour#Greens
BBC

Boris Johnson horrified at onshore wind farm delays, sources say

Boris Johnson has a "working assumption" that onshore wind will feature in the government's energy strategy, despite opposition within the cabinet, sources have told the BBC. The PM is said to be "horrified" at how long it takes for land wind farms to get approval in England. Some ministers want...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

National Lottery: Camelot launches legal challenge over licence loss

The company that currently runs the National Lottery is taking legal action after losing out on the next licence. Camelot has started legal proceedings against the Gambling Commission after rival Allwyn was selected as the preferred applicant for the lottery's next licence beginning in 2024. Camelot's boss said he believed...
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

Waving a Nazi flag or showing memorabilia bearing swastikas will FINALLY be made illegal as far-right groups grow across Australia

Waving a Nazi flag or displaying memorabilia bearing swastikas will be criminalised in NSW with the state government preparing laws to ban the hateful symbol. Attorney-General Mark Speakman has indicated the government is committed to introducing its own bill to criminalise the public display of Nazi symbols in order to 'provide an additional safeguard to the existing protections in NSW against vilifying conduct'.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
BBC

Hundreds down tools at Hinkley Point C nuclear plant

Hundreds of contractors at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant have downed tools over "concerns" about working arrangements. They were working at the Somerset nuclear power station for engineering firm Bylor before Friday's walkout. Energy firm EDF, which runs the site, said Bylor was in discussions with workers about resolving...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

328K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy