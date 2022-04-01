Technicolor Plans Culver City Campus After Spinning Off Creative Services

After spinning off its creative services, including its Oscar-winning visual effects business, Technicolor has unveiled plans to open a studio campus facility in Culver City later this year.

Technicolor Creative Studios, encompassing the visual effects businesses, including MPC, which worked on the Oscar-winning 1917 and Oscar-nominated The Lion King remake, will occupy 60,000 square feet of production space over four floors at 8888 Washington Blvd., in Culver City.

There will also be a 4,750-square-foot virtual production space next door at 8870 Washington Blvd. The Technicolor Creative Hub, which has an 11-year long-term lease, will house artists and technologists across the film, episodic TV, advertising and gaming industries and is set for a staged opening to start in early July.

Technicolor Creative Studios and its focus on visual effects and animation work also includes brands like The Mill, which provides VFX for advertising clients, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games.

The Culver City campus expects to initially host around 350 employees, but can be scaled up for hybrid and remote production work. ( The Los Angeles Times first reported the new lease and campus plans.)

Technicolor expects to spin off 65 percent of its Technicolor Creative Studios and retain 35 percent ownership for itself. Recent work from Technicolor Creative Studios includes Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Cruella and West Side Story .

Coming up, it has Top Gun: Maverick and the live-action Little Mermaid. In 2020, Technicolor went through a restructuring after filing for bankruptcy.

