Fugitive in Atlantic City gun case caught with two guns and drugs, police say

An Atlantic City shooting victim turned fugitive is now in jail after being caught with two handguns.

Rumiejah Norwood, 27, has been wanted since December.

He first was considered just a victim of a Dec. 17 shooting in the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue. Marcus Seda was charged in that shooting.

But further investigation found that Norwood had pointed a handgun at Seda about 10 minutes before the shooting, police said at the time.

Special Investigations Section detectives saw Norwood on Wednesday, leaving a rooming house with a teen in the first block of South Georgia Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Norwood and the teen got into the back seat of an occupied vehicle, according to the report.

Detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Georgia and Atlantic avenues, Aristizabal said.

Norwood allegedly tried to discard a handgun in the rear seat of the vehicle. He was taken out and placed in custody without incident.

During a search, he was found with a second handgun, ammunition and a large quantity of narcotics, Aristizabal said.

The other male, an unnamed 17-year-old, was found trying to discard a small vial of suspected heroin, according to the report.

Detectives seized about 600 wax folds of suspected heroin, suboxone packets and 12 grams of suspected cocaine, along with $1,405 believed to be proceeds of narcotics sales, Aristizabal said.

The surveillance operation and arrest were led by Sgt. Richard Andrews, and Detectives Brian Hambrecht and Anthony Abrams.

Norwood is charged with three counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and distribution within a school zone, along with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a “ghost gun” (a firearm with no serial numbers), certain person not to possess a weapon and aggravated assault.

He is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

The 17-year-old was charged with drug possession and released to a guardian pending a future court date.