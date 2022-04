The fireworks from 2022 NFL Free Agency have long faded, in fact the carnival has packed up all of the rides and moved out of town. While this is the case there are still a few things that tend to happen as the spring and summer roll along and sometimes they can be rather big. Consider for example that on Thursday the Los Angeles Rams signed veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner (a move a lot of Cowboys fans wanted to see their team make). Just because the initial waves are over does not mean that there is a total reason to get out of the pool.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO