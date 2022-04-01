Illuminarium’s Newest Experience: “Georgia O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers” Opening in Atlanta

ANDOVER — Should it surprise that, in an exhibition of Georgia O’Keeffe’s photographs, there are nearly as many pictures of her as by her? Maybe a little, but not really. O’Keeffe long ago transcended the simple job description of artist for the broader label of cultural icon, drawing scrutiny — and mostly adoration — for everything from her fashion choices to her home decor to her culinary panache (”Dinner with Georgia O’Keeffe,” with 50 of her recipes, was published in 2017). With O’Keeffe, it can be all too easy to be hyper-aware of her fame without knowing exactly what she’s famous for.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 18 DAYS AGO