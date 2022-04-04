ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

What we know about HCSO deputy Darren Almendarez killed in N. Harris County

By Charly Edsitty
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omwiA_0ewm6Ahq00

"If it wasn't his truck, if it was somebody else's truck, he would have done the same thing," said Harris County Chief Deputy Edison Toquica of his fallen deputy, Darren Almanderez, who was killed Thursday night trying to stop a suspected catalytic converter theft on his own vehicle.

The deadly shooting happened in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 2900 block of FM 1960 at Aldine Westfield, where authorities said Almendarez was off-duty, shopping as anyone would do.

Almendarez was with his wife when he saw the alleged theft occurring on his own truck.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the three suspects, one of who is on the run, opened fire first and Almendarez shot back.

Gonzalez said the 51-year-old deputy protected his wife in his final moments alive. Before he was killed, Almendarez told his wife to run and get away from danger.

Almendarez is 23-year veteran with the sheriff's office. He was assigned to the auto theft division.

As the sheriff's office told reporters how the scene unfolded that led to their comrad's death, they also shared more of who Almendarez was as a person.

"Very outspoken, very great individual, both personally and professionally," said Toquica. "He's had a stellar career with us for the past 23 years.

According to the chief deputy, Almanderez started as a detention officer, then went to patrol and investigations.

Under his latest assignment in the auto theft division, he tracked down stolen vehicles and located auto body shops conducting illegal activity.

But outside of law enforcement, Almanderez had life experiences that many may be able to relate to.

Gonzalez said Almendarez was homeless when he was younger and worked a fast food job.

The deputy was a Milby High School graduate, going on to serve the community in that area.

"We lost a great one," the sheriff said.

The sheriff told reporters that Almendarez and his wife were at the grocery store shopping for a meal to fix for his sister's birthday celebration.

ORIGINAL STORY: Off-duty deputy dies after being shot while trying to stop theft in north Harris County

The sheriff said the deputy protected his wife in his final moments. Two of the suspects were also shot, and a third suspect is believed to be on the run.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston

121K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

41M+

Views

Follow ABC13 Houston and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hcso#Aldine Westfield
Ledger-Enquirer

Husband stabs wife to death in front of 13-year-old daughter, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Houston apartment while their 13-year-old daughter watched, police told news outlets. Houston police responded to an apartment complex in northwest Houston after 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, KTRK reported. There officers found a 32-year-old woman with stab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Woman Who Slept Near Scene Among 6 People Killed In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner. They are: Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman. Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman. Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman. Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man. De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man. (Obtained by CBS13) All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say. Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Click2Houston.com

‘Our hearts are once again broken’: Officials pay tribute to Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who died in crash involving an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Messages of condolences and prayers are being sent to the family and friends of Harris County Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who was killed in a major crash caused by an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8 Saturday evening. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Chavis...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
121K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy