Sometimes it's not wise to share everything online. Social media likes to encourage everyone to share their lives online, but some sharing is risky. For example, one scam is to look at a person’s Facebook friends list, message them pretending to be you, and ask them to send money. This is why some parts of your Facebook profile need to be locked down. Here’s how to hide your friends list on Facebook.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO