(Online out)

KULR8
 1 day ago

At the half hour the Dow was...

www.kulr8.com

KULR8

(Online out)

At the half hour the Dow was UP 80.38 at 34561.14. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
STOCKS
KULR8

(Online out)

At the half hour the Dow was DOWN 448.96 at 34358.50. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MARKETS
KULR8

(Online out)

At the hour the Dow was UP 1.50 at 34709.44. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MARKETS
KULR8

(Online out)

At the half hour the Dow was UP 153.30 at 34861.24. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MARKETS
KULR8

(Online out)

At the half hour the Dow was UP 1.05 at 32945.24. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MARKETS
DoYouRemember?

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Major Product In Select US States

Walmart is planning to quit selling one major product in select US states, that major product being cigarettes. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Walmart would stop selling cigarettes in stores located in the following US states: California, Florida, Arkansas, and New Mexico. It is not clear if all tobacco products are being removed or if this will affect other US states, but reports say it’s very likely.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KULR8

(Online out)

At the half hour the Dow was DOWN 60.10 at 34003.00. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MARKETS
KULR8

(Online out)

At the half hour the Dow was UP 274.17 at 34754.93. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
KULR8

(Online out)

At the hour the Dow was DOWN 365.80 at 34389.13. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MARKETS
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
AOL Corp

Walmart to stop tobacco sales in some U.S. stores

March 28 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc will stop sales of tobacco products in some of its more than 5,000 stores across the United States, the world's largest retailer said on Monday. The company did not disclose how many stores would be affected by the move, but said it would not...
RETAIL
95.3 MNC

Skippy Peanut Butter recall issued

Skippy’s Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein have been recalled with a specific code date. Skippy has voluntarily recalled over 161,000 pounds of peanut butter that “may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

TV Channel Shuts Down, Files for Bankruptcy

Black News Channel is no longer in existence. The channel, known simply as BNC, was founded by former GOP congressman J.C. Watts in conjunction with veteran broadcast executive Bob Brillante. The goal was to service underserved communities with quality news and content. But the company has ceased all operations after a difficult year, shutting down operations completely on Friday, March 25. Simultaneously, they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida. The Tallahassee-based channel listed $10 million-$50 million in liabilities. Between 200 and 999 creditors are reportedly owed money, The Wrap reports.
TV & VIDEOS
KULR8

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 19.80 Mexican pesos, down from late Thursday.
CURRENCIES

