LeBron Updates Injury Status - No One Knows If He's Serious

Photo: Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tweeted that he's "out for the season officially" and no one knows whether he's serious.

James has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and the Lakers only have six regular season games remaining, currently sitting one spot behind the final play-in seed for the NBA Playoffs.

But the four-time NBA champion's tweet was shared on April Fools' Day and hasn't been reported or confirmed by the Lakers or any NBA insiders or reporters.

James' tweet does, however, come hours after ESPN 's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he and teammate Anthony Davis -- who is dealing with a foot sprain -- could possibly return from the injured list for Friday's (April 1) game against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to sources.

"As Anthony Davis -- out since Feb. 16 with a foot sprain -- progresses toward a game-time decision vs. New Orleans on Friday, LeBron James is hopeful to test out his ankle sprain and try to make a return to the lineup too, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted. "James, out since Sunday with the left ankle sprain, returned to LA to rehab mid-week. Both James and Davis are out vs. Utah tonight. Lakers are 1/2 game ahead of Spurs for final play-in spot and trailing Pelicans for ninth by 1.5 games ahead of Friday's meeting in LA."

James is currently leading all NBA players with 30.1 points per game, while also averaging 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

The Lakers are currently facing a four-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last 10 games.