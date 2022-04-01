ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Penny Primus

stpetecatalyst.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFitlife Foods is the Southeast’s leading fresh prepared meals retail...

stpetecatalyst.com

WFXR

Tips for pinching pennies as costs rise

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Prices everywhere are on the rise right now, causing consumers to turn to apps and digital coupons for help finding ways to save money. “So I have a lot of different apps, some for restaurants, some for different stores, and any discount I can get is a good thing since I’m […]
ROANOKE, VA
Huron Daily Tribune

Counting pennies to pay for gasoline

Last week, I bought exactly $7.89 cents worth of gas. The amount of cash I had managed to scrape together was originally $7.88, but a nice person holding open the door at the gas station saw a penny on the floor, picked it up and handed it to me. Every little bit helps, right?
TRAFFIC
stpetecatalyst.com

360 Eats founder hopes to expand food rescue and delivery operations

Pinellas-based nonprofit 360 Eats continues to seek grants and funding needed to expand its innovative food delivery system that bridges the gap between hunger, food waste and sustainability in areas that need it the most – like South St. Petersburg. While traveling through Australia in 2015, Cameron Macleish stumbled...
CHARITIES
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

U.S. stocks closed lower, with the Dow Jones falling over 200 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
#Food Drink#Fitlife Foods
stpetecatalyst.com

All bought and paid for: No more lease for 3 Daughters Brewing

Longtime St. Petersburg staple 3 Daughters Brewing is securing its future in the city by purchasing the site it has leased for over eight years. The company – one of the largest independent breweries in the state – purchased the site at 222 22nd St. S. where it operates its tasting room and two warehouses.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Daily Florida Press

Every PENNY COUNTS – Naples Florida Weekly

FOR MOST PEOPLE IN THEIR RETIREment years, every penny counts. But a huge number of those pennies can end up going to Uncle Sam, which is why older Americans and their families need to understand as much as they can about the tax liabilities people still face even when they are seniors.
NAPLES, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

DoubleLine creates two ETFs

DoubleLine, which recently opened a Tampa office, is creating two exchange-traded funds. The two ETFs will be DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSE: DBND) and DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSE: DCPE). The EFTs will be managed from DoubleLine's Tampa office and are scheduled to start trading on the NYSE Arca on April 5, according to a news release. "As a steward of our clients' investment capital, DoubleLine has diversified its distribution channels to match the preferences of investors and their intermediaries," DoubleLine President Ron Redell said. "Actively managed ETFs are no longer a niche option among '40 Act funds. In fact, active ETFs are well on their way to becoming a mainstay for many investors and advisors. We have formed the DoubleLine ETF Trust to serve them with a suite of actively managed ETFs, starting with DBND and DCPE." Gundlach and Deputy Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Sherman will hold a webcast on the two funds at 4:15 p.m. on April 26. Click here to register for the webcast.
TAMPA, FL
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $16M Of 4 Penny Stocks

US stocks closed higher with the Nasdaq Composite jumping over 2% on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
stpetecatalyst.com

Software experts form new startup in Clearwater

Two software experts in Clearwater have bootstrapped a new startup to resolve the messy ongoing software management issues they’ve seen at multiple companies across the spectrum. “Many companies suffer from a lack of visibility and cohesiveness with software, which leads to burning time and money. We’ve developed a platform...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

TeBella Tea Company opens new shop in the Edge District

Shelves stacked with metal bins containing over 100 different types of loose-leaf tea can be found inside the new TeBella Tea Company shop. TeBella, known for the diverse tea flavors it brews, has relocated its café from the Station House co-working space in St. Pete to a 1,200-square-foot shop at 1445 Central Ave.
SARASOTA, FL

