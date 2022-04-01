ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93-year-old German jailed again for denying Holocaust

BERLIN — (AP) — A Berlin court has sentenced a 93-year-old German woman to 12 months in prison for denying that Jews were systematically murdered during the Holocaust.

The Berlin regional court on Friday rejected an appeal by notorious neo-Nazi Ursula Haverbeck against two convictions for Holocaust denial in 2017 and 2020. Judges ruled that the sentence could not be suspended because Haverbeck had shown no remorse or signs of changing her views during the appeal hearings.

Haverbeck has repeatedly asserted that the Auschwitz death camp was just a work camp. In fact, historians say at least 1.1 million Jews were murdered there by the Nazis.

Haverbeck has already paid several fines and served at least 30 months for similar crimes.

The ruling can be appealed.

