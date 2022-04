The Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum in Kalamazoo has gone viral with their cool videos, but it's their comments for me. The Air Zoo has really taken off on TikTok with 15.2 thousand followers and nearly 160 thousand total likes. This TikTok account is gaining thousands of views and likes each day. If you've never visited the Air Zoo, you're missing out. Now you can get a preview of what you can expect from this exciting museum while getting a bit of a history lesson via TikTok.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 19 DAYS AGO