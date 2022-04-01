ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Community Forum Held After FHP Says Cop Won't Be Charged In Teen's Death

By Joel Malkin
 1 day ago
Photo: CBS 12

Tensions were high at a community forum hosted by the Boynton Beach Police Department Thursday night.

It was held in the wake of an FHP investigation clearing a cop of any wrongdoing in the death of a Black teen who crashed his dirt bike while being pursued by a white police officer.

Bryce Graham spoke for the family of Stanley Davis the Third.

"My reaction is wow! You come out and say that a 13-year old child caused his own death. How is that, when a police officer conducted an unlawful police chase."

One African American woman spoke about a lack of trust in police.

"I don't even be committing a crime and when the police get behind me, I be feeling like my blood pressure is a thousand."

The police department's internal affairs division is now looking into whether the officer violated any policies when he went after Davis, who was recklessly driving around 85 miles per hour the day after Christmas.

Chief Michael Gregory pledged to remain transparent.

"You can see that we're here. We're going to stay here. We're willing to listen and we're willing to change if there's something that's not doing right."

The Davis family has retained Ben Crump's law firm and notified the city of their intention to sue.

