Campari Spritz

Gentle Champagne vinegar is the base of the pickling liquid for these aromatic, flavor-packed sliced pickled carrots. A touch of sugar and salt balance the flavors, fennel seeds add a lovely aromatic note, and fresh grated jalapeño and ginger give the carrot pickles a pleasantly spicy edge. The pickle brine is first brought to a boil before adding it to the carrots, jalapeño, garlic, and ginger. Boiling the brine helps to dilute the sugar and salt and brings out the flavor of the fennel seeds, giving those ingredients a jump-start that helps carry their flavor into the carrots. When the hot brine is poured over the carrots, the hot liquid slightly softens the carrot slices, also helping them to absorb the flavors of the brine. A final splash of fresh carrot juice added to the brine before it is refrigerated intensifies the carrot's natural sweetness. These sliced pickled carrots add a little punch and crunch to any dish you add them to. Try them as a garnish, or simply serve alongside a charcuterie platter—or, do as 2021 F&W Best New Chef Gaby Maeda does, and try them in Maeda's Savory Carrot Mochi with Pistachio Dukkah. Use the flavorful brine as an ingredient of its own, too: it can be used in place of vinegar in salad dressings, or as a marinade for chicken or fish.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 24 DAYS AGO