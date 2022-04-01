ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, KS

Titans blank Jr. Vikings in three

columbusnews-report.com
 2 days ago

A 14-run first inning led the way for a Titan Junior Varsity shutout of the...

www.columbusnews-report.com

Comments / 0

The Mint Hill Times

Knights Hand Patriots Second Loss 11-7 At Home

MINT HILL, NC – The Ardrey Kell Lady Knights defeated the Lady Patriots 11-7 in a non-conference matchup at Independence. In a contest where some costly fielding errors along with a couple of second-chance opportunities truly made the difference in this ballgames final outcome. The Knights had 5 unearned...
MINT HILL, NC
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Pirates Parry Wildcats in Non-League Clash

ADNA —Adna piled up 15 hits and the Pirates used four pitchers to cruise past Ocosta for a 10-3 victory at home in non-league action on Friday. The Pirates plated runs in five different innings, led by Nate Schueber’s three base hits, while Clayton Loose, Blaze Deal and Avery Manning each added a pair of hits, with Loose and Deal each hitting a double.
ADNA, WA
Chronicle

Cardinals Claim Doubleheader Win Over Chinooks

Winlock’s offense was humming in both games Thursday as the Cardinals captured a doubleheader road victory, 13-5 and 14-4, over Kalama. In Game 1, eighth grader Cali Geehan earned the win on the mound while also putting up an impressive hitting performance, going 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs.
WINLOCK, WA
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
The Daily Jeffersonian

High School Roundup: Colts' late game magic continues

BYESVILLE — Meadowbrook High's late-inning magic on the baseball diamond continued on Thursday leading the Colts to a perfect 3-0 record. Kolton St. Clair doubled home the tying and game-winning runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Colts came back to edge visiting Philo, 5-4, in a Muskingum Valley League crossover.
BYESVILLE, OH

