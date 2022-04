Marquette Catholic got a pair of first-half goals and went on to defeat Rosati Kain High of St. Louis 2-0 Saturday. The game was one of four games in the Illinois vs. Missouri Catholic Schools Shootout at Gordon Moore Park. Other teams taking part included Illinois schools Father McGivney, Breese Mater Dei and Belleville Athoff. Other Missouri schools included Bishop DuBourg, Duchense and St. Louis Notre Dame. The Explorers ran their record on the season to 4-1-2 heading into Monday night's city rivalry game against Alton High, set for 6:30 at Public School Stadium.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO