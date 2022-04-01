ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Salsa Taquera

By Cristina Martínez
Food & Wine
Food & Wine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDrain chile mixture, and transfer to a large pot. Add charred tomatoes and tomatillos, onion, garlic, cilantro, cumin, oregano, and remaining 1/2 cup water. Bring to a boil over medium-high; boil, stirring...

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Food & Wine
Food & Wine

13K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

203K+

Views

Follow Food & Wine and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Bananas?

Bananas are a beloved fruit, and it's easy to see why: They make everything from a smoothie or. an irresistible treat. Even though they are often left on the kitchen countertop, ready to grab for an on-the-go snack, that might not be the proper way to store them. Should you actually be putting bananas in the refrigerator? Ahead, a food expert explains which storage method is best for this fruit.
AGRICULTURE
TODAY.com

I tried 6 microwave popcorns and 1 blew the competition out of the bowl

“Once you pop, the fun don’t stop” may be the retired slogan of a beloved saddle-shaped potato chip, but it’s the permanent one for America’s favorite light, airy, no-frills snack: microwavable popcorn. Of course, no packaged variety will compare to the freshly-popped movie theater variety doused...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Tuna Salad Includes This Unexpected Ingredient

Tuna salad used to be the sandwich of choice among working women in the United States. Per the Smithsonian Magazine, salads first came into existence in the 1800s as a way to use up leftover bits of meat and fish from past meals. People would mix in mayo, and add celery, pickles, and olives that didn't make their way to anyone's stomach. Tuna salad sandwiches, which reminded people of home, eventually became a go-to lunch option when more women started spending time out and about and joining the workforce.
RECIPES
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Garlic Fried Pasta

One of the simplest pasta dishes ever and one of the most delicious ones ever! Serve with a freshly made green salad and you’ll have an incredible dinner for family and friends. INGREDIENTS. 1 pkg spaghetti, cooked, rinsed and cooled. 1-2 tbsp minced garlic. 1 small onion diced. Olive...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomatoes#Vinegar#Room Temperature#Food Drink
ABC 4

Tuscan Chicken Pasta Bake

(Good Things Utah) Tender bites of chicken breast, a quick alfredo sauce, and penne pasta are tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, marinated artichokes, and spinach then baked with mozzarella melted over the top. This pasta bake is bursting with the flavors of Tuscany!. Ingredients:. 16 oz. penne or farfalle pasta. 2...
UTAH STATE
Mashed

Here's What Happened After Horse Meat Was Found In Burger King Whoppers

Here's an old saying related to meat: "You don't want to know how the sausage is made." While this phrase originates from some sausage containing "animal parts of which people would rather remain unaware" (via Wiktionary), it's still used to mean "pulling away the facade of something to discover the unpleasant, even nasty process behind it" (via Surface). And although fast-food companies adhere to strict FDA regulations on food safety, which Chron lays out, some rare occurrences reveal unsavory meats in their products.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Careful, these 2 popular groceries have been pulled from supermarket shelves

Companies recall products all the time, for reasons that range from after-the-fact safety issues discovered to problems that happened during the manufacturing process. When it comes to food recalls, though, there’s a particular urgency in communicating the issue to the public. Because people’s health and in extreme cases maybe even their lives are at stake.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Fast Food Side You Should Never Order, According To A Cardiologist

Our heart health is crucial for our overall health, and the best way to support your heart is through a well-balanced diet, hydration and consistent exercise. While going out for fast food can be fun and delicious, eating one specific side option (offered at many restaurant chains) can impact your heart— and not in a good way. We spoke with cardiologist and holistic heart doctor Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D. who explained why fast food options labelled as “loaded” are a no-go for your heart health.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Food Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Eating—It Accelerates Aging!

While aging and its natural effects like wrinkles are inevitable for everyone, experts say what we consume can heavily impact the rate at which this happens. A well-balanced diet, ample hydration and the right skincare products can all help someone preserve a youthful glow, so lacking to do these things can lead to the opposite. We checked in with skincare and health experts to ask what type of food, in their opinion, could make someone age faster and dry out their skin (helping more wrinkles form). Read on for tips from dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, and registered dietitian Trista Best, RD, MPH.
SKIN CARE
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Upgrade your everyday.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy