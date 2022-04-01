Colorado legislature passes protections for ride-sharing passengers in hit-and-runs

DENVER (CBS4) – The bill that will make universal pre-school a reality in Colorado began its journey through the state legislature on Tuesday. The 485 page bill lays out the roadmap for the plan to give every 4-year-old child access to preschool in the state. State leaders gathered on Tuesday to highlight the newly-developed Department of Early Childhood which will help parents navigate the new program. The department will officially launch this summer, ahead of a full rollout in 2023. (source: CBS) “We promised universal preschool, and today, in partnership with legislative leaders and strong early childhood community support, we are delivering on that promise, saving families money, and helping to ensure Colorado’s kids, families, and parents can thrive,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a news release. The plan is expected to save families more than $4,000 a year and help ensure lower income families have access to quality education. Colorado voters approved a nicotine tax to fund the program in 2020. The program will provide 10 hours of free preschool to every child per week the year before entering kindergarten starting in the 2023 school year.

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO