ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado legislature passes protections for ride-sharing passengers in hit-and-runs

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September 2020, Brian Fritts was riding in the back of a Lyft in Denver when another car crashed into the vehicle carrying him, running Fritts and his driver off the road and flipping the vehicle. Fritts woke up in a hospital with a broken jaw and multiple broken...

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

Horrific! Colorado Toddler Injured By Unknown Hit and Run Driver

Police in Colorado are on the lookout for the person responsible for injuring a child with their vehicle and then fleeing the scene. According to a report from the Pueblo Police Department, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, a toddler in Pueblo, Colorado was hit by a vehicle and had to be transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Universal Pre-K Bill Introduced In Colorado Legislature

DENVER (CBS4) – The bill that will make universal pre-school a reality in Colorado began its journey through the state legislature on Tuesday. The 485 page bill lays out the roadmap for the plan to give every 4-year-old child access to preschool in the state. State leaders gathered on Tuesday to highlight the newly-developed Department of Early Childhood which will help parents navigate the new program. The department will officially launch this summer, ahead of a full rollout in 2023. (source: CBS) “We promised universal preschool, and today, in partnership with legislative leaders and strong early childhood community support, we are delivering on that promise, saving families money, and helping to ensure Colorado’s kids, families, and parents can thrive,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a news release. The plan is expected to save families more than $4,000 a year and help ensure lower income families have access to quality education. Colorado voters approved a nicotine tax to fund the program in 2020. The program will provide 10 hours of free preschool to every child per week the year before entering kindergarten starting in the 2023 school year.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
Eagle 106.3

The Worst Drivers In America Are From? Hint It’s Not Arkansas

Did you know that the worst drivers in America are from our area? But surprisingly it is not Arkansas. We all have experienced it, bad drivers, really bad drivers that make you almost terrified to get on the highway for fear of them driving like idiots. What state has the worst drivers? The website Car Insurance Comparison did a story recently on the ten states with the worst drivers. The good news is that Arkansas is not on the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Unfortunately Arkansas Is Not One Of the Most Friendliest States

What states are the most friendly in the United States? How does the natural state Arkansas fair on this list of the friendliest states?. If you are from the South like I am you have always been told that folks from this area are friendly. Definitely friendlier than people from the North, but is that really true. I found a story on the friendliest states and of course, I had to see how all of the states n the South faired. Some states in this story from Big Event Travel, it was not surprising with New York being most unfriendly:
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Valdez
Person
Jared Polis
NBC Chicago

Indiana Drops Gun Permit Requirement: What it Means for Hoosiers

Indiana became the 24th constitutional carry state in the nation Monday as Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a law repealing the permit requirement for possessing handguns. Once the change takes effect this summer, anyone age 18 or older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or having a dangerous mental illness.
INDIANA STATE
newsnet5

Idaho becomes first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law

Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported. The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who...
IDAHO STATE
WFAE

How blue states are fighting back against abortion bans

As the country awaits the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrat-led states are proposing laws to shore up abortion rights at the local level. The effort is in direct response to the organized campaign to make abortion illegal. Dozens of states have...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Traffic Accident#House#D Denver
Daily Record

Colorado lawmakers want to make it easier for same-sex parents to adopt their own kids

About two and a half years ago, Jen Snook and Lisa Dacey wanted to add a fourth to their burgeoning Boulder family. The married couple had already given birth to a daughter in California in 2017. They conceived with artificial insemination and Snook carried their daughter. The couple paid a $20 adoption fee to make sure all 50 states recognized Dacey as their daughter’s parent, as well.
COLORADO STATE
KXL

Washington State Prohibits Texas-Style Abortion Lawsuits

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state measure that prohibits legal action against people seeking an abortion and those who aid them was signed into law Thursday by the governor, in a move designed to rebut recent actions by conservative states. “We know this bill is necessary because this...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers fast track abortion bill out of committee after heated debate

A rare effort to pull an abortion bill out of committee and fast-track it to the floor passed, but not without heated debate. "The bill doesn't have a committee statement. I don't know what the committee thought of it, who testified, it doesn't have a committee amendment and because of that it's going to end up being one of the most oppressive bills you could see in the United States," said Sen. Megan Hunt.
NEBRASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Colorado

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Colorado, deaths attributable to the […]
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy