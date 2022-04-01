The Season: Veterans Cup

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira College Men's Ice Hockey goaltender Chris Janzen signed to play with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League, (SPHL), on Tuesday. The three-year goalie set the program record in save percentage at .918 and finished his EC career second all-time in goals-against average...
This happens with college kids all time, every year. You matriculate and then, if everything goes well, you get a great-paying dream job. The same thing is happening with the Western Michigan University hockey team. Several members of the team that was the top regional seed in the NCAA tournament last week have signed contracts with NHL teams.
Jeanneret joined Gil Perreault, Rick Martin, Rene Robert, Tim Horton, Danny Gare, Pat LaFontaine and Dominik Hasek in the rafters. He said, “That’s pretty heady company. I mean to see my name up there with all the other fellas and I think wow.”
Tonight the Buffalo Sabres will honor their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret with a special banner night. Tonight, the Sabres play host to Nashville, and Buffalo has claimed it RJ Banner night in honor of their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret who is retiring at the end of the season. During the...
On the night the Buffalo Sabres honored longtime play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret, the team picked up a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators. Tage Thompson scored twice in the Sabres’ 4-3 win over the Predators on Friday at KeyBank Center. Peyton Krebs and Victor Olofsson also tallied for Buffalo.
Monday evening, the Philadelphia Flyers made another dream come true as the organization signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract that begins this season. Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the team, he spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University, where he played 94 games and produced 72 points (27 goals and 45 assists).
Detroit is 17-12-6 at Little Caesars Arena this season. The Detroit Red Wings will welcome the Ottawa Senators to Little Caesars Arena on Friday night for the first game of a home-and-home series that will take place in a span of three days. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
The 2022 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held July 7-8. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Marco Kasper looks forward to another chance to represent Austria in a leadership role when the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled to be held Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton.
Friday night marked a special night for the Buffalo Sabres and longtime play-by-play broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, as the team honored his 51-year career with the franchise by raising a banner in his name to the rafters. Read more here:
BUFFALO, N.Y. — RJ Night on Friday was one of the best nights I’ve spent in the arena. Just to see the rare sellout crowd come in to honor the Sabres legend Rick Jeanneret was special. The Sabres have done a much better job representing itself this season,...
Rick Jeanneret is a legend in Buffalo. He's been the play-by-play commentator for the Sabres for 51 years & been on the call for all of the team's monumental moments in that span. From the infamous May-Day call to Jack Eichel's first as a Sabre, he's been in the mix. Tonight the Sabres will honor the longtime play-by-play man prior to puck drop vs. the Nashville Predators.
