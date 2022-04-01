ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Grilling veggies at the next Grill Friends workshop

Tyler Morning Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas Extension Education Association will conduct a Lunch and Learn series of workshops called “Grill Friends.” The second series will be on April 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Cotton Belt Building in Room 116A. Please call the Extension Office to register...

