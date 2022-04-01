Grilling veggies at the next Grill Friends workshop

Skip is one happy guy. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Skip is about 4 years old and weighs 90 pounds. Because of his size, Skip would be best suited in a family with older children. Beau is playful, energetic and appears to like cats and other dogs. Best of all, Skip is house trained. Skip has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Skip would thrive as a member of an active family. He loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Skip will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Skip, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

TYLER, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO