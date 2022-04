CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has opened online registration for the upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event it is sponsoring with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The event will take place on April 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the southeast parking lot of State Farm Center. People who register […]

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO