ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Caldera chronicles: Peeking beneath the ground at Yellowstone's hot water plumbing system

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tU3xA_0ewlqoZa00

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from Carol Finn and Paul Bedrosian, research geophysicists with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Spring, Mammoth Hot Springs, Steamboat Geyser and Mud Volcano are just a few of the more than 10,000 active hydrothermal features formed by the interaction of ground water with the heat from the magmatic system beneath Yellowstone Caldera.

While these enthralling features are enjoyed by millions of visitors every year, the underground plumbing system that feeds them is mostly hidden from view. Where does the hot water come from, and where does it go? Such information might tell us in general why surface thermal features are located where they are.

Yellowstone's hydrothermal plumbing system results from several factors. The water from high precipitation (snow and rain) penetrates 4–5 kilometers (2.5–3.1 miles) deep along the many faults in the region. These deep waters are heated by magma and hot rock, forcing them to return to the surface much like “lava” in a lava lamp. This vast underground plumbing system ultimately feeds the iconic thermal features, where much is known about their temperature and chemistry. In contrast, little was known about how the surface features are connected to each other and deeper sources of fluids. Until now.

In 2016, a technique called airborne electromagnetics (AEM) was used to measure the physical properties of ground beneath Yellowstone. AEM takes advantage of water being a much better electrical conductor than rock, and that this difference between wet and dry rock can be detected by a sensitive electromagnet to depths of 150–700 meters (500–2,300 feet). The technology is a larger version of that used in induction stoves or wireless cell phone chargers. The AEM instrument, mounted on a hoop that is 15–25 meters (50–80 feet) across and dangles beneath a low-flying helicopter, detected these variations in detail, like a medical CAT scan uses data from a set of surface detectors to “see” inside a human body.

In most volcanic hydrothermal systems, characteristic sequences of hydrothermal clays reveal fluid or gas conduits along faults and fractures that can also be detected from the air. To map these clays below the depth resolution of the AEM, down to about 3 kilometers (1.9 miles), an additional instrument was employed — one that senses variations in the magnetic properties of rocks. Clays are less magnetic than volcanic rocks, making this difference relatively easy to detect.

For several weeks, the helicopter flew back and forth across Yellowstone to measure variations in these electric and magnetic properties, in the process revealing clues about Yellowstone’s hydrothermal plumbing system. These techniques are highly effective in environments like Yellowstone, where strong contrasts in the electrical conductivity of cold groundwater, thermal fluids and dry volcanic rocks can be exploited. Additionally, thermal fluids alter the rocks they pass through, turning rock into clay minerals which have low electrical resistivity and subdued magnetization. But flying the survey was only part of the challenge. Translating all that data into something tangible required years of painstaking work.

The instrument responses were analyzed to produce detailed cross-sections along the flight lines, as well as depth maps from resistivity and susceptibility models. The models show that most thermal features are located above low-resistivity and low-magnetic-susceptibility clay-capped buried faults and fractures that channel fluids and gases from depth. Shallow sub-horizontal pathways between ancient lava flows contribute groundwater into the system, which mixes with thermal fluids from the channels. As fluids approach the surface, local constrictions induce boiling, degassing, or conductive cooling that produce the diversity of thermal features at Yellowstone.

Due to its resolution, capable of detecting features on the order of 100 meters (330 feet) in size, the AEM system cannot directly image the narrow fluid-flow paths to specific geysers and hot springs. By way of analogy, this would be like imaging a city’s water supply and distribution lines but not the lines feeding individual houses. Despite their diversity, the fluid flow paths to most thermal features are similar across Yellowstone, suggesting that local, rather than regional, conditions control the chemistry and style of geysers, mud pools and hot springs. The new models, however, provide a regional framework for focused geophysical and geochemical studies of the individual thermal features.

This work, published recently in the journal Nature , fills in a longstanding gap in knowledge about the underpinnings of Yellowstone’s charismatic hydrothermal features and has sparked considerable interest across a range of disciplines. This includes microbiologists looking to link areas of groundwater and gas mixing to regions of extreme microbiological diversity, geologists using the models to map lava flows and estimate eruptive volumes, hydrologists interested in incorporating flow paths and regions of groundwater and thermal water into geochemical fluid evolution models, and economic geologists interested in Yellowstone as a modern analogue for epithermal mineral deposits. The full potential of these new airborne geophysical data are just beginning to be realized.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Wyoming News
Wyoming News

1K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

356K+

Views

Follow Wyoming News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Family Encounters Animal Rarely Ever Seen at Yellowstone

Just last month I saw a picture of one, and that's when I realized that I didn't really know what a wolverine looked like. All I really knew about wolverines is that there's a football team in Michigan that uses them for a mascot and my wife seems to be quite a fan of a shirtless Hugh Jackman when he plays one in the movies. When I saw that picture though, I actually thought to myself, "hmm...that's what a wolverine looks like." But me seeing a wolverine isn't the point - it's a father and daughter seeing one in Yellowstone that's newsworthy because I guess that never really happens!
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
99.9 The Point

This Yellowstone Bison is NOT Impressed with Snowmobiles

It's hard to impress a bison and not necessarily safe to try. You can ask a group of snowmobilers who just recently traversed Yellowstone National Park in a snowstorm. No, the bison they encountered was not impressed. Here's the backstory on this fun winter Yellowstone moment:. This woman was enjoying...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Water Systems#Ground Water
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

Melting Permafrost Leaves 90ft Deep Craters Beneath the Arctic Seafloor

Massive craters measuring 90 feet in depth have emerged on the Arctic Ocean's bottom. According to geologists, the craters are forming as subsurface permafrost thaws on the border of the Beaufort Sea in northern Canada, with retreating glaciers from the last ice age driving the shift. Melting Permafrost. Permafrost is...
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
New Haven Register

Widllife officials remove cougars that killed bighorn sheep

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Three now-dead cougars that found their way onto Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island handily hunted down its bighorn sheep herd to as few as 35 of the prized Rocky Mountain ungulates. Although an initial sum, it’s the lowest sheep count on the isle in...
MONTANA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Trail Camera Picks Up Fat Raccoons!

In the immortal words of South Park's Eric Cartman, they're not fat, they're big-boned!. One of my favorite past times when scrolling through TikTok is to look at different trail cams across Wyoming. You never quite know what animals or creatures you're going to see strolling through a trail late at night, or even during the day.
WYOMING STATE
Lake County Leader

Mountain lions killed on Wild Horse Island to protect bighorn sheep

Three mountain lions were recently killed on Wild Horse Island on the south side of Flathead Lake in an effort to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep there with nowhere to escape. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes collaborated on the lethal removals, according to...
MONTANA STATE
Independent Record

FWP kills island pumas threatening bighorns

To protect a rare population of bighorn sheep, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists recently killed three mountain lions on Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island. The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre island. Given the regular tourist activity at a state park on the island and the lions’ impact on the bighorn numbers, FWP and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Wildlife Division agreed the cats needed to be removed.
ANIMALS
Daily Montanan

New technique lands Yellowstone National Park scientists in hot water

What do the subsurface fluid pathways look like for all of the hot springs and geysers scattered throughout Yellowstone?  A new set of data from an aerial electromagnetic survey provides a new perspective on this age-old challenge. Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Spring, Mammoth Hot Springs, Steamboat Geyser, and Mud Volcano are just a few of […] The post New technique lands Yellowstone National Park scientists in hot water appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Filmed Sparring on Snowy Road

Catch a stunning glimpse into the lives of Yellowstone National Park bison as these two massive bulls spar it out in the middle of a snow-covered road. As Yellowstone National Park’s lead ranger, Tara Ross, told me for our National Parks Journal, “Being up and close with bison in the middle of their rut is unbelievable. The traffic jams in some areas become crazy, because you can’t move them! And why would we?” she laughed.
ANIMALS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy