When you've lived in NYC for a while, it's easy to notice when someone is new to the city. Of course, there's nothing wrong with being new to NYC, in fact, in 2017, more than 264,000 people (3 percent of the city’s population) moved to New York, and of these, 35 percent came from abroad and the remaining 65 percent, moved from elsewhere in the U.S., according to StreetEasy. New Yorkers, both native and "transplant," make NYC what it is today.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO