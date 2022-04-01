Rangers great Henrik Lundqvist plays with LA band at Webster Hall

He’s got bigger goals.

Former New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist traded Madison Square Garden for downtown music venue Webster Hall this week when he got onstage to play guitar with the LA hard rock band Dirty Honey.

Lead singer Marc LaBelle threw on a Lundqvist jersey when the goalkeeping great-turned-guitar hero joined the band onstage.

“He’s played at the Garden more times than Billy Joel, Elton John and Bruce Springsteen combined… So much so that they threw his numbers up to the rafters at the Garden a few weeks ago,” LaBelle said.

The team retired Lundqvist’s number this year.

Lundqvist played a guitar that was gifted to him on the night his number was retired by the Rangers.

The ex-Ranger played the tune “The Wire” with the band, and he was shredding on a guitar that was gifted to him at his retirement ceremony by tennis great John McEnroe. The axe had No. 30 hand-painted on it by David Gunnarsson, the same artist who used to paint Lundqvist’s goalie masks .

An insider told us, “Henrik plays guitar, and is very accomplished on that instrument.” The hockey star previously told Men’s Journal about his love of guitars: “I started playing regularly when I moved to New York, in 2005, and like to perform at charity events here and there when I can.”

He also told The Post previously that he’d jam at a studio near MSG called Ultra Sound.

“It’s right across the street from the Garden, and they have a bunch of rooms you can rent for hours,” he said in 2010. “It’s like a rehearsal studio, so you go there and jam. It’s a great place when you want to play some rock with your friends.” He added that he would play there with Max Weinberg’s son, Jay Weinberg.

The Rangers goalie played onstage with LA rockers Dirty Honey. Courtesy UTA

During his NHL career, Lundqvist was the Rangers’ leader in games played by a goalie, shutouts and save percentage.

Dirty Honey has a previous hockey connection — the band played at the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Day.