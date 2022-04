The Starships and its Super Heavy Boosters are powered by the company’s uniquely designed series of Raptor engines. The mission to take humans to space as being nursed by SpaceX is poised to take another leap as the company is expected to make its first Starship orbital flight in May. The scheduled timeline was confirmed by Elon Musk, the company’s Chief Executive Officer who took to Twitter to share comments in response to an article from CNBC detailing the chances in which SpaceX will be a clear leader in the space race as Russia has distanced itself from the industry.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 DAYS AGO