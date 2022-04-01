ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Second COVID booster authorized for those 50 and up or immunocompromised

By OBX Today
big945.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, March 29, 2022 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended allowing certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose at least 4 months ago to be eligible for another mRNA...

Ars Technica

With a second booster now authorized for some, the question is when to get it [Updated]

Update 3/29/2022, 4 pm ET: Swiftly following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration earlier Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is updating its recommendations to allow people ages 50 and up as well as certain immunocompromised people to receive a second booster dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Coronavirus
CNET

4th COVID Vaccine Shot: Does a Second Booster Work?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The chances for a fourth dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increased this week as both Pfizer and Moderna requested that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize second booster shots of their BioNTech and Spikevax vaccines. Pfizer requested approval for adults 65 and older, while Moderna asked the FDA to allow the fourth shot for all adults.
PHARMACEUTICALS
technologynetworks.com

Non-Menstruating People Report Menstrual Symptoms After COVID-19 Vaccination

This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. The potential impact that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Booster for immune protection after COVID infection

When our immune system comes into contact with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, it fights back and produces antibodies. A similar immune response is triggered by coronavirus vaccines. However, there is still little data available on the strength and durability of immune protection. A team led by Carsten Watzl from the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors Institute for Occupational Research, in cooperation with the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology and the Klinikum Dortmund, has now been able to detect high levels of neutralizing antibodies in test persons even 300 days after a coronavirus infection with the original variant of the coronavirus. And what's more: after complete vaccination, the recovered probands showed antibody levels about five times higher than those vaccinated without prior infection. This would provide much better protection against a severe course of the disease in the event of a new infection with other coronavirus variants.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Moderna Announces Triple Threat Booster Against Viruses

Moderna is broadening its vaccine horizons once again using mRNA technology, widely known for its use in COVID-19 vaccinations. The company has announced two new vaccine development programs targeting a variety of viruses. Moderna plans to launch a respiratory combination vaccine program to target SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus and respiratory syncytial...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Update: Regulators Likely To Approve Second Booster Shot Soon

The United States Food and Drug Administration will likely approve a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults next week, The New York Times first reported. As nations relax their COVID-19 protocols amid the spread of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2, infections are surging across Europe once again. As experts in the U.S. are bracing for a potential surge in the country, sources close to the government said the FDA is expected to approve a fourth dose of Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines for people above the age of 50, CNN reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

FDA approves 2nd booster shots for Americans 50 and older

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it has approved a second booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older. The agency also authorized a second booster for Americans 12 and older who are immune-compromised, such as those who have undergone solid organ transplants. The additional shot can be given at least four months after a first booster for both groups.
HEALTH

