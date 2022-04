BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team’s (20-12) 18-0 run-rule shutout over Abilene Christian (17-16) was highlighted by a 14-run fourth inning. The last time the Aggies scored 18 runs came in 2019 against Northern Colorado. In the last five games combined, A&M has tallied 47 runs, including 34 in the last two. All 12 Aggies who had an at-bat managed to get on base and score a run throughout the night, with four players turning in a multi-hit game.

