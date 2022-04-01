ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DK Metcalf's secret to getting jacked: 'Three, four bags of candy' per day

By Christian D'Andrea
 1 day ago
DK Metcalf has one of the most unreal physiques in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawk wide receiver measures in at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, looking more like a pass rusher than a deep threat in the process. But most pass rushers aren’t capable of running 4.3 second 40-yard dashes or showing up at the US Track and Field Golden Games to run a 10.37 second 100 meter sprint against track stars roughly 60 percent of his size in the offseason.

Metcalf is a marvel, a player who should only be possible in video games but is, in reality, a starter who has averaged better than 1,000 receiving yards per season in the NFL. We’ve known this dating all the way back to his college days when he somehow managed to dwarf 226-pound AJ Brown in the Ole Miss weight room.

What’s his secret? Metcalf revealed the diet that’s made him roughly the size of a small RV on the Showtime Basketball podcast with Kevin Garnett:

“I’m a candy-type person,” Metcalf told Garnett. “I eat one meal a day, drink one coffee, and eat like three, four bags of candy.”

First off, how big is that meal if Metcalf is only eating one per day? Secondly, how big a cup of coffee are we talking about? One of those four-ounce deals labeled on your coffee maker, or a full carafe?

And also, HOW MUCH CANDY?

Per Metcalf, he doesn’t eat anything until “4-5 o’clock,” subsisting only on a post-workout Starbucks run around noon to tide him over. But with dinner scheduled at 8 pm, he’s gotta find some calories to keep his engine running. And, apparently, that fuel comes via Skittles Gummies, Life Savers Collisions, and water. Whether those bags are the single-serving pouches you’ll find near the checkout counter at the drug store or full, family-sized offerings isn’t clear.

This is an objectively weird diet, but there’s no denying it works. While I’m not concerned for Metcalf, who is clearly fine, I do pity his poor trainers, who have to deal with a hangry, 235-pound monster across two different early workouts.

