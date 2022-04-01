ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.1 is coming later this month

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The next significant update for Final Fantasy 14 is upon us, and it promises bold new adventures.

Patch 6.1, better known as Newfound Adventure, for Final Fantasy 14 is coming out on April 12, 2022. That’s only two weeks away from the time of this post for any of you eager for more from the critically-acclaimed MMORPG, by the way.

Newfound Adventure brings loads of new content, such as Part 1 of the 24-player Myths of the Realm raid series and the Crystalline Conflict PVP mode. There’s also another dungeon and the Endsinger’s Aria extreme trial. Of course, this patch is finally adding more main scenario quests (MSQ) too. There are also fun minor additions such as the Troll Yeti and Pod 602 mounts (thanks, Fanbyte).

Check out a trailer for Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.1 for yourself below.

Square Enix is also expanding the trust system so anyone can take NPC allies into A Realm Reborn dungeons rather than group up with players. Big win for introverts with that one, truly. The development team will also add trust support for Heavensward and Stormblood eventually.

More information on what’s coming in patch 6.1 is available via the official website.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

