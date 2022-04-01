NBA Power Rankings: The Phoenix Suns might get that rematch with the Bucks they're looking for

The season is finally winding down and we’re about two weeks away from having actual playoff games being played.

That means it’s a great time to take stock of where things are around the league. And you know what that means: It’s time for a good ol’ power ranking.

Which teams are hot? Which teams are cold? Where is everyone at in the standings? And can we get some clarity on this MVP conversation, man?

I can’t answer all of those questions here, obviously, but we’ll definitely tackle some of them as we make our way through the league. It’ll be a fun ride. So, without further ado, let’s get it popping.

1

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are just a machine, man. They keep on rolling. They’ve survived stints without both Devin Booker and Chris Paul in the lineup due to various ailments after the All-Star break. Now, here they are, on a 9-game winning streak with Paul finally returning last week. This team has some team of destiny magic with it right now. It’s hard to envision an NBA Finals without them.

2

Memphis Grizzlies

No Ja Morant? No problem. The Grizzlies are doing their thing without their star player and are currently on a 6-game winning streak themselves. Overall, they’re 19-2 this season without Morant which tells you that this is a real, legitimate championship contender.

3

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks might not have the best record in the NBA and they might not actually be the best team in the NBA. But their best guy? He might be the best guy in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo is certainly playing that way right now. And if he’s going like this, nobody in the East is beating Milwaukee. No one.

4

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have really turned a corner since the NBA’s trade deadline. Moving Kristaps Porzigins and bringing in Spencer Dinwiddie has allowed them to lean into their drive and kick offensive identity as much as ever. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 and Luka Doncic is playing like an All-NBA first teamer again. This team is going to be dangerous in May.

5

Boston Celtics

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY SportsNo team has had a better 2022 than the Celtics — quite literally. Their net rating of 11.9 leads the NBA. If we whittle that down again to February 1 that number jumps to 13.6 which is on the level of some of the literal greatest teams we’ve ever seen play basketball.

The only reason they’re not higher on this list is because they just lost Rob Williams to a torn meniscus for the next month or so. But he could be back and, when he does return, the Celtics will have a real shot at making the Finals.

6

Miami Heat

Through all the turmoil the Heat have been through over the last few games they still have managed to maintain the top seed in the Eastern Conference. March was rough in Miami — they went 8-7 through 15 games. But this is a playoff team filled with vets. When April, May and maybe even June roll around, they’ll be on the same page.

7

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are the team no one in the West wants to see in the postseason. Nikola Jokic might very well be the best player in basketball — no one in the game currently lifts his teammates the way Jokic does. And they could be getting both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back soon for postseason play.

They’re only two games out of the 4-seed with the Warriors slipping day by day. It’s totally possible they could get homecourt. If they do? Watch out.

8

Utah Jazz

Just like the Warriors, the Jazz have been struggling as well. They’ve had injuries to a number of key players down the stretch from Rudy Gobert to Donovan Mitchell and more. They’re 4-6 in their last 10 and had an absolutely embarrassing 25-point comeback loss to the Clippers this week that really set them back.

They looked like the Jazz we’ve come to know against the Lakers. Maybe that get-right game will get them back on track.

9

Chicago Bulls

The biggest reason for the Bulls’ slip in recent weeks has been DeMar DeRozan coming back down to Earth after shooting the lights out all year. He shot 55% from the floor in February. In March, that dipped down to 46%. He’s gone from MVP candidate to maybe an All-NBA third team guy, which is totally fine. But the Bulls need that MVP back.

They got him against the Clippers on Thursday and look what happened.

That DeRozan makes the Bulls a contender.

10

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are just freefalling without Steph Curry in the lineup. Jordan Poole has done his best to hold the fort as the team’s offensive fulcrum but it’s just not the same. They’ve lost four straight games with a few blowouts against some of their prime competition.

No, they aren’t healthy. But if Curry doesn’t come back soon? Homecourt advantage is really at risk for Golden State.

11

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden has not been anything close to the player the 76ers thought they were trading for. He’s shooting 38% from the floor and 33% from deep over his last 5 games and the Sixers are losing games they should win because of it, including an absolute stinker on Thursday night in Detroit. If Harden doesn’t step up they won’t win anything — including a first-round playoff series.

12

Toronto Raptors

Quickly, guess the two teams with the top net ratings across the NBA over the last two games. I’ll give you one: It’s the Grizzlies.

Since we’re here talking about the Raptors, you’ve probably already assumed it’s them. And you would be right with that assumption. They are absolutely dominating the competition right now to the tune of a +13.4 net rating in the last 5 outings where they’re 4-1. This team is catching its stride at the right time. They’ll be a serious threat for one of those top teams in the East.

13

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns has proven that he’s an All-NBA level center this season and the Timberwovles are better because of it. They’re 1-4 in their last five games, which they need to turn around. But as a team currently at the top of the play-in out West they’re in a great position.

14

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers just have not been able to stay healthy. That’s been the story on them all season long. Both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are currently out with various ailments. The defensive frontcourt that propelled them to the top of the East is missing, so it’s no wonder they’re slipping a bit. They just need to tread water until their guys get back, but 1-4 in their last five isn’t cutting it.

15

Brooklyn Nets

One would think that with Kyrie Irving officially available to play in home games and Kevin Durant finally healthy that things would start to come into shape for Brooklyn.

Nope. Their defensive rating of 113.9 in their last five games is middling at best. They can’t get key stops when needed. All the scoring KD and Kyrie do is mitigated by that. They’re basically a .500 team playing .500 level basketball. Nothing about that is surprising.

16

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are trending up and it’s because Trae Young has been absolutely special. He’s averaging 27.8 points per game and 11.4 assists with — this is the big number — just 3.0 turnovers. He’s been stellar. This last playoff push for Atlanta might get him some real All-NBA consideration.

17

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have caught a stride in their last 10 games while LaMelo Ball is on a shooting tear. He’s hitting 44% of his 3-pointers over that span and has catapulted them into the conversation for that 8th seed again. If the Nets or Hawks slip at all, the Hornets look ready to pounce.

18

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers feel like a virtual lock for the 10 seed in the West at this point, mostly because it seems like no one else wants it? I mean, the Lakers do. But they’re just not good. So we won’t talk about them too much.

Shoutout to Paul George who made his return this week.

19

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have a shot at that 8th seed in the West, too, after going 3-2 in their last 5 games and 6-4 in their last 10. They’ve got 3.5 games of ground to catch the Clippers so they’re running out of time. But once the tournament gets here they’ll definitely be competitive.

20

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have had quite the season. On one hand, Dejounte Murray became an All-Star and Gregg Popovich became the most winningest coach in NBA history. But on the other, how many times to they have to lose like this?

Ouch, man.

21

Washington Wizards

The Wizards were eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday with the Hawks’ win.

They should really be focused on their offseason at this point. It’s a pretty big one with Bradley Beal being a free agent. They’re playing better basketball with Kristaps Porzingis in the fold, but it just doesn’t matter much.

22

New York Knicks

Same thing we said for the Wizards above could be said for the Knicks, who were also eliminated from playoff contention by…Trae Young.

That has to hurt.

23

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis is set to make his return against the Jazz on Friday and that should give the Lakers a bit of a boost. But the best they can hope for this season is 36 wins and, honestly, that’s a huge disappointment no matter what way you cut it.

24

Sacramento Kings

The Kings are a bit…less Kingsian this year? But they’re still the Kings. So, top 6 pick, here they come.

25

Detroit Pistons

It’s probably a bit surprising to see the Pistons here but it’s very clear that Cade Cunningham is a real NBA player with star potential. Their win over the 76ers on Thursday clearly demonstrated what this team could potentially be. And that’s pretty fun.

26

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have a net rating of -18.5 over their last five games. That’s literally dead last in the NBA. Need I really say more?

27

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are right behind them with -17.7. Again, do I really need to say more?

28

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have basically sat half of their roster out with season ending injuries at this point. They are tanking perfectly, which is why they’re 28 and not 30.

That doesn’t make much sense but I’m sticking to it.

29

Orlando Magic

The Magic are just trying their hardest to keep up at this point. They’re doing a great job with the lineups they’re closing the game with. And by a great job, I mean they’re just not playing starters when the game is still close late.

30

Hoston Rockets

Rockets fans, I know this hurts right now. It stinks being the worst team in the NBA. But look at the bright side — you’ve got a decade of Jalen Green on your hands and you might get Chet Holmgren. Keep your heads up!