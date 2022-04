Max George has broken his silence and paid a heartbreaking tribute to his bandmate Tom Parker, who sadly passed away on Wednesday following a battle with cancer. Max shared a series of touching photos of him with his late friend that showed their close bond, including several where Max lifted Tom into the air, and others where they planted kisses onto each other's cheek. He ended his photo tribute with a solo photo of Tom who was lying in bed and looking straight into the camera.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO