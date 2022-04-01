6th Annual Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival

The following information was provided by event organizers:. The Mudbugs & Margaritas Festival is coming to Heritage Park in downtown Foley, Alabama, April 2, 2022. Whatever you may call them, mudbugs, crayfish, crawdads, ditchbugs, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, or yabbies, get ready to enjoy them in many different savory dishes! All food trucks will have a variety of crawfish choices, in addition to their regular menu items, delicious festival snacks and drinks, high quality art & craft vendors, live music, large youth/kids activity zone with a petting zoo, free contests with winnings, multiple margarita stands, beer & wine and much more.
