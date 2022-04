Former National Security Council official and retired Col Alexander Vindman called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the beginning of the end for Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with The Washington Post Magazine.Mr Vindman, who testified in former president Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, said Mr Putin made a miscalculation when he invaded Russia’s neighbour, adding that Mr Putin could have stayed two more terms in office until 2036 if not for the unprovoked attack.“It is highly unlikely that he’s going to be able to stay in power that long [now] because this is shaping up to be a...

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO