Military

The nation's oldest active National Park ranger is hanging up her hat

By Public Editor
NPR
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The nation's oldest active National Park ranger is hanging up her hat. One-hundred-year-old Betty Reid Soskin is retiring from the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front Park...

www.npr.org

