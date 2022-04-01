ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Du Quoin, IL

Du Quoin Garden Club Plant sale is April 30 at Du Quoin Plaza

Du Quoin Evening Call
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at the home of Jane Barwick. A...

www.duquoin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Dozens of Giant Mississippi River Catfish Caught in Illinois Tournament

If you want to catch a seriously big catfish—one that weighs 80 or 90 pounds—the Mississippi River north of St. Louis needs to be on your fishing radar. The season-opening event of the “Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament,” now in its eighth year, took place on March 5 on this stretch of the Mississippi outside of Alton, Illinois. And competitors hauled in some truly giant blue cats over the course of the day.
ALTON, IL
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Du Quoin, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Benton, IL
Du Quoin, IL
Government
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
KOLR10 News

Best counties to retire to in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Missouri using data from Niche. Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Gate Club#Vii#Garden Clubs
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Fully Inclusive Amusement Park Is Coming To Missouri! Will You Go?

I have always been a fan of amusement parks. Ever since I was a kid. There was a local one that was 5 minutes from my home as a child. It was one that you might see at a local fair. A Ferris wheel, scrambler, mini-coaster etc. Plenty of unhealthy food, and yes, on occasion, some adult beverages. If you go to a place like Six Flags, you never know who you could run into, the personalities of different kinds of people, oversized crowds. They are not for everyone. And if you are not a roller coaster person, why bother with the cost of an amusement park?
WENTZVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

5 unique restaurants you must visit when in Springfield

Hemingway’s Blue Water Cafe – Imagine dining under the sea. A large aquarium can be found behind the bar filled with saltwater fish inside. The cafe is found inside the Bass Pro Shop headquarters. Address: 1935 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO 65807 Vantage Rooftop Lounge – This rooftop bar gives you a great view of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
99.9 KTDY

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary to retire in April

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Longtime Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary is retiring after more than 13 years with the department. O’Leary will hang up his firefighting gear on April 13. O’Leary started his career in 1979 with departments in Wheaton and St. Charles, Ill....
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy