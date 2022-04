Twenty-one Klein ISD students celebrated completing their Klein ISD educational journey at a Clap Out ceremony with families and friends in attendance. “I’m so excited to graduate today,” Klein Success Academy student Amaya Medina said. “I know I couldn’t have done it without this program. Although I loved my home campus, it was difficult for me. I needed to move at my own pace and this program allowed me to do that. I’m so grateful for Klein Success Academy!”

KLEIN, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO