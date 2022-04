Click here to read the full article. Developer Rick Caruso’s ads have blanketed the Los Angeles airwaves the message that he is just the non-career politician that the city needs to solve the homelessness crisis and crime, but on Tuesday, he for the first time faced his rivals in the race. He quickly became the focus of attacks at the USC Dornsife Center for the Political Future/Los Angeles Times/Fox 11 debate. Councilman Joe Buscaino welcomed him to the debate, “finally.” City Attorney Mike Feuer chided him for not doing much to build affordable housing and opposing rent control, and then for owning a...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO