ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

No political interference in Jack Hulland Elementary School investigation, says minister

By CBC News
alaskareporter.com
 2 days ago

Yukon Education Minister Jeanie McLean said there has been no political interference in the investigations being conducted at Jack Hulland Elementary School on the...

alaskareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
Lawrence Post

Public school teacher was suspended after he hanged a Black doll from a cord at the front of the classroom because he wanted the students to see if someone would claim it

Public school teacher hanged a black doll from a cord at a high school because he wanted the students to see if someone would claim it. The history teacher, who is white, said that he found the black doll unattended and hung it from the cord of a pull-down projector screen at the front of the classroom so the owner could retrieve it. But, according to an online petition, the history teacher “has been heard using slurs against trans people, even making transphobic statements directly against trans people; has been seen making a mockery of the Black Lives Matter Movement; has been known to consistently make racially charged comments towards POC in his classes.”
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annette King
KIFI Local News 8

Hibbard Elementary School first graders help law enforcement investigate leprechaun caper

On this St. Patrick's Day when the first graders came into their class room, they found a crime scene. A leprechaun had broken into their classroom and left it a mess. "Everything in the room including the chairs and tables were flipped upside down" says one of the 1st grade students from Mrs. Carolyn Gentile's 1st grade class. The post Hibbard Elementary School first graders help law enforcement investigate leprechaun caper appeared first on Local News 8.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
The Independent

Councils should help Ukrainian pupils attend school as soon as possible – Zahawi

The Education Secretary has said that councils should work with newly arrived Ukrainian families to ensure children can attend school as soon as possible, including by going above published admission numbers or exceeding infant class sizes where necessary.In a letter to councils published on Friday, Nadhim Zahawi said that all children arriving under the Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine Family schemes have the right to education whilst in the UK.“I know from my own experience as an 11-year-old that the best place for all children to be educated is in schools and that attending school is vital to help newly...
WORLD
The Independent

Teacher suspended from top grammar school ‘after using Prophet Muhammad mug’

A teacher at a top grammar school has been suspended after allegedly using a coffee mug with a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad on it.The educator is said to have been photographed holding the mug in the playground at Colchester Royal Grammar School (CRGS).The Essex school said that “robust action” would be taken as necessary.“We have been notified an image has been shared online of an individual appearing to use a cup that has an offensive image on it,” a school spokesperson said.“At this time we are looking into the matter. While we cannot comment on individuals, this will be...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy