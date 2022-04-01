Highway 11 Bridge Between NOLA And Slidell Reopens After Nearly Four Years

Crews have reopened one lane of Highway 101 after a landslide closed both lanes south of Wheeler on Tuesday afternoon. Vehicles will be flagged through the single lane until repairs are complete, which may take several weeks, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation in a news release sent out Wednesday evening. The landslide happened at milepost 47 at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, and the highway was closed through the night due to debris and dirt covering...

