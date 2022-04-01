NL East Preview: Can retooled Mets, Phillies sneak past steady Braves?

Always entertaining, never predictable, the National League East division is once again shaping up to be hilarious.

Atlanta won the World Series last year without even being at full strength while the guys that won it in 2019 sold their team for parts. Somewhere between them were the Mets, a collection of undeniable talent that frayed like a pair of cheap jeans down the stretch. If the Braves and Mets aren’t careful, the Marlins might sneak up on them this summer. The Phillies, meanwhile, seem equally likely to bash their way to 92 wins as they are to stall out in the .500 neighborhood of despondency again.

We’ll see who’s left standing in October, but right now, the NL East has two teams in its top tier, with the two behind them not as far away as some might think. Washington will also field a baseball team this season.

OFFENSE

5. Nationals

4. Marlins

3. Braves

2. Mets

1. Phillies

Remember when Mets owner Steve Cohen publicly shamed his hitters for being weak last season?

“The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie,” Cohen ended his infamous tweet on Aug. 18, referencing a team that would finish the year 25th in slugging percentage and 24th in OPS.

The hopelessly online billionaire seemed to take these issues upon himself during the winter, adding three new pieces to the Mets’ lineup that should rescue them from the bottom third of the league rankings. Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha had a collective .791 OPS last season, well above the league average (.728) and the Mets’ tweet-inducing futility (.705).

Now that Atlanta is without Freddie Freeman and Jorge Soler (and will have a slightly hampered Ronald Acuña Jr., at least for the beginning of the season), the Mets’ reinforcements catapult them ahead of the World Series champs, especially when factoring in Francisco Lindor’s likely regression back toward his old numbers. Don’t sleep on Robinson Cano, either. That swing is still sweet as ever, and in his last MLB showing in 2020, he was hitting the ball harder than 75% of MLB players .

At the end of the day, though, Philadelphia has the troops to win a slugfest against any team in the division, and most teams in the league for that matter. Bryce Harper is still Bryce Harper — and still six months away from his 30th birthday — while the additions he bullied the Phillies’ front office into making should make their lineup very scary. With Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber now in the fold, Philadelphia has five players who could sock 30 homers. Just don’t ask them to catch the ball.

Juan Soto is the best player in the division but the Nationals are not interested in winning at the moment. The Marlins, refreshingly, should field a fairly competitive roster, but its strengths are not on the position player side.

DEFENSE

5. Phillies

4. Nationals

3. Mets

2. Marlins

1. Braves

It is not hyperbole to say these Phillies could have the worst defense in modern history. They were already 30th out of 30 teams last season in Defensive Runs Saved , with the 29th-place Yankees finishing closer to 23rd than they did to the Phillies. Both Castellanos and Harper were one of the 12 worst outfielders in 2021 by Outs Above Average .

By the same metric, Didi Gregorius cost the Phillies an unconscionable 17 outs last year , which was not only the most by any shortstop, comfortably, but also the most of any player in the league. Gregorius was also MLB’s worst defender by runs prevented, clocking in at -13, according to Statcast .

Get ready for a lot of 9-8 games at Citizens Bank Park.

Lindor, for all of his faults last summer, remained a metronome at shortstop. Marte and Canha’s 33-year-old legs can still cover a ton of ground, and Brandon Nimmo’s super speed will help shrink any outfield the Mets play in. The right side of their infield is the only potentially problematic link in the chain.

Miami and Atlanta were already stout defensive teams that brought in Gold Glovers.

STARTING ROTATION

5. Nationals

4. Phillies

3. Braves

2. Marlins

1. Mets

The Mets and Marlins are really more of a 1A and 1B situation, and with Jacob deGrom’s shoulder already sidelining him for significant time , the Marlins could easily wrangle the Best in Division ribbon.

Casual fans may not know their names yet, but the Marlins’ big three of Sandy Alcantara, Trevor Rogers and Pablo Lopez — all 26 or younger — are the type of arms that can go into any city and leave with a sweep. The same can be said for the Mets’ cavalry, but the unfortunate nature of deGrom is that his body seems to be conspiring against him. Chris Bassitt may end up being the player who decides this division, as the two pitchers behind him (Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco) have a tendency to go from A-Z from one start to the next.

That type of inconsistency is foreign to Atlanta, who have had amazing pitching for the last three decades. The last time we saw Braves’ pitcher Ian Anderson, he no-hit the Astros for five innings at Game 3 of the World Series. Max Fried shut them out for six innings to clinch the series, and a fun mix of young and old rounds out an Atlanta rotation that no one will look forward to facing.

Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Kyle Gibson might strike out enough hitters to make the Phillies’ circus defense irrelevant, while the Nationals’ best starter could wind up being Paolo Espino, a 35-year old junk baller with 342 games in the minors and 49 in the bigs.

BULLPEN

5. Nationals

4. Phillies

3. Marlins

2. Mets

1. Braves

The bullpen was a huge reason for the Braves’ championship, and now they’ve added one of the best closers ever. Entering his 13th season, and first outside the Dodgers organization, Kenley Jansen can still sling it. Jansen has saved 33 or more games in each of the last seven full-length seasons. His arrival means the Braves can deploy last year’s closer Will Smith, plus Tyler Matzek and A.J. Minter, as the best late-inning lefty trio in the game.

While the Phillies have acquired some names you know (Jeurys Familia, Corey Knebel, Brad Hand), all three are past their primes, and this is still a Phillies bullpen, which is neck-and-neck with Flyers goalie for the most cursed position in the city’s sports history. The Mets have a convincing top five in their bullpen, but the lack of a true left-handed option invites skepticism.

The Nationals bullpen, re-stocked with geezers like Sean Doolittle, Tyler Clippard, Will Harris and Steve Cishek, looks ready to dominate the 2015 season.

PREDICTION

5. Nationals

4. Phillies

3. Marlins

2. Mets

1. Braves

The Mets are the best team in the division on paper. Unfortunately, the games are not played on paper, and deGrom’s throwing arm being made out of paper is a huge part of the problem. Atlanta has displayed the exact kind of admirable competence for the last four years that the Mets could use. Maybe this is the year they find it, but until we see it happen, it seems safer to bet on the inevitable din coming from Atlanta.