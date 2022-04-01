ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners make top 4 for 2023 defensive line prospect Peter Woods

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
With the spring and summer on the horizon for the 2023 class, it’s only natural to expect some of the 2023 prospects to begin winding their recruitments down. A lot of players don’t like the idea of having their recruitment looming over their heads as they prepare for their final year of high school football.

2023 defensive line prospect Peter Woods is one of those guys as he announced his final four list of schools still in the running.

The Oklahoma Sooners were joined by the Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Clemson Tigers as the four remaining teams with the best shot to land Woods’ services.

Woods hails from Alabama, so of course the Tide with their gaudy reputation for winning, and sending defenders to the NFL would always be a factor.

The Sooners are in this race on the backs of Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis. Both have been extremely diligent in making Woods feels like a priority but also showing him what he could become as a member of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Woods told 247Sports that the next step in his process will be taking official visits.

“I want to take my officials as early as April and June and try and make my decision before the season,” he explained when asked about what’s next after having trimmed down his list to just four schools.

Woods had this to say about Oklahoma and why they made it into his top four:

Whenever Coach Bates, Coach Chavis and Coach Venables went over there, those were the main relationships I had at Clemson and why I was so high on them. I look forward to seeing what the program has to offer and take off. I want to visit up there as soon as possible and as far as relationships they’re second to none. Woods to 247Sports

Woods isn’t particularly locked into a singular position along the defensive line but as he continues to develop physically more clarity should come. In the present, he’s a bit of a tweener that looks like a strong side edge defender. His film shows the versatility to play in multiple defensive schemes across the defensive line and he has the strength to play inside.

In 2021, he helped lead his 7A high school Thompson to its third consecutive state title, in which he tallied 11 sacks and 26 tackles for loss as a junior.

Peter Woods’ Recruiting Profile

Film

Sooners Wire breaks down his full profile.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 5 4 1 1

Rivals 4 47 6 6

247Sports 4 43 5 6

247 Composite 5 28 5 3

On3 Recruiting 4 19 3 3

On3 Consensus 4 22 5 4

Vitals

Hometown Alabaster, Alabama

Projected Position DE

Height 6’3

Weight 259

Offer List

  • Oklahoma
  • Miami Hurricanes
  • Notre Dame

Recruiting Projections

247Sports: Tim Watts (Bama OnLine): Crystal ball to Alabama

Rivals: FutureCast 100 percent for Alabama

On3: 97.7 % Alabama per On3 Recruiting Projection Machine.

