ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (AP) — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped on March 28, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Taddeo, 64, had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.

Taddeo failed to return from an authorized medical appointment and “was placed on escape status” on Monday, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s.

A federal judge in western New York denied Taddeo's request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that health problems including hypertension and obesity put him at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Prosecutors said medical records did not show that Taddeo was particularly unhealthy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh

79K+

Followers

99K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
DFW Community News

One Of Two Escaped Inmates Killed By Police In Texas

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Authorities say a Bowie County, Texas escapee was shot on March 21 while being taken into custody in Texarkana, Arkansas. The escapee, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Arkansas State Police say the shooting involved two Texarkana, Arkansas police...
TEXARKANA, AR
Click10.com

16 migrants taken into custody in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents took 16 migrants into custody Thursday morning after they made landfall in the Florida Keys. According to agents, the migrants were from Cuba. Authorities did not immediately confirm where in the Keys they were located. Photos taken at the scene show...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racketeering#Crime Family#Fat People#Ap#The Bureau Of Prisons#The Associated Press
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Denver Channel

2 killed in Florida crane collapse

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) — Two people died after a crane collapsed Tuesday morning at a construction site in Boynton Beach, Florida, fire rescue officials said. The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at the Riverwalk Plaza. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department Asst. Chief Jarvis Prince said the people...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy