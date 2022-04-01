Virginia Beach committee considers potential sites for mass shooting memorial

Kate Nixon and her coworkers used to take walks around the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. This time of year, they’d see the cherry blossom trees in bloom.

Nixon, an engineer in the Virginia Beach public utilities department, was one of 12 people who died on May 31, 2019, when they were shot and killed by a city employee. Four others were injured in the mass shooting before police shot and killed the gunman. Nearly all worked in Building 2.

Almost three years later, plans are under way for a memorial to honor the victims and others who were affected. A dozen people — named the 5/31 Memorial Committee — are developing a concept and selecting potential locations.

The group includes Nixon’s widower, a police sergeant who responded to the shooting, a mental health professional, a landscape architect and two City Council members.

Thursday afternoon, they boarded buses to tour potential sites at area parks and at the Municipal Center, the city’s headquarters. One was a garden flanked with 12 cherry blossom trees — appropriate considering the 12 victims, the group noted — on city property off West Neck Road. Another was an undeveloped grassy area next to Building 2.

“It’s very emotional,” said Tara Reel, a former city worker on the committee who was friends with many of the victims and had been in Building 2 before the shootings. “Anytime that I’m at the municipal complex, it all comes back to you.”

Most of the committee members feel the weight of the task: How do you create a space to heal, grieve and reflect on the memory of a loved one, friend or coworker?

It took the city a long time to find a consulting firm that could facilitate the planning process. The first meeting was in February.

“We have a lot to live up to,” said committee member Brian Ricardo, the police sergeant. “There are a lot of people depending on us.”

Ricardo is the only committee member who was in Building 2 during the shooting, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on a Friday. He entered the east door six minutes after the call came over the police radio. The shooter had not yet been confronted and killed. Smoke from the gunfire filled the hallway, he said.

Had Ricardo chosen to turn right instead of left, he thinks he could have been struck by a hail of bullets.

He helped secure the building, led dozens of survivors to safety and accounted for the victims. The horror of that day has stuck with him.

“As a supervisor, I knew there were things that I had do,” he said Friday. “It wasn’t until days later that I got angry. I’m angry that somebody did this in our city. I’m angry that this happened in our municipal center. I’m angry that this was a city employee against other city employees.”

Ricardo feels he can bring a different perspective to the committee, and the planning process is helping him heal.

“It’s part of my therapy, part of my ability to move on,” he said.

To guide them, the meeting facilitator asked the committee to think about who will visit the memorial, and what they might think and feel there. In a recent breakout exercise, they each took on a fictional persona, putting themselves in the shoes of a victim’s relative, a survivor, a city staff member, an out-of-town visitor or a child who will experience the memorial space.

The meetings have not gone without tears.

“They’re dropping their guard and burying their souls in it,” said member Sylvia Strickland, who also serves on the city’s Human Rights Commission. “It’s heartwarming.”

They’ve also looked at elements of other mass shooting memorials, such as winding pathways and a water feature created in memory of the Sandy Hook, N.J., school shootings.

During the tour, Reel was surprised by the amount of space available at the Municipal Center off Princess Anne Road. She’s a Virginia Tech graduate, who also helped with the university’s 10-year commemoration of the 2007 mass shooting on its campus. She’s eager to honor her colleagues who died.

“I have the opportunity to provide a remembrance, to let the family members and survivors know, you’re not forgotten,” she said.

Nixon’s widower, Jason, wants city engineers and others who worked in the building to have the opportunity to be included in the design and construction process. He’s looking forward to experiencing it with his three children.

“This is a way to bring some sort of closure to this chapter because I can take my kids somewhere and show them what their mom did that day, and who she was, and how well she was thought (of) in the community,” he said at a recent committee meeting.

They’ve been asked to consider a memorial’s proximity to Building 2, whether it will be on city-owned or private land, the desire to have it visible from the road or not and accessibility.

Family members who responded to a survey want the memorial to be near the site of the shooting, according to the city. Pubic input is planned.

After the tour on Thursday, the committee met to discuss the potential sites.

They agreed the memorial should be at the Municipal Center. Several members also liked the garden space off West Neck Road surrounded by the 12 cherry blossom trees.

“Municipal (Center) is the heart of Virginia Beach,” said Nixon. “It’s the blood that makes Virginia Beach run. We kind of owe to them to have it in that area.”

