Charlie Wilson, K-Ci, Johnny Gill, & Babyface Catch A Groove In “No Stoppin’ Us” Video: Watch

By Mya Abraham
 1 day ago
McFadden & Whitehead’s 1979 classic, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” has been flipped into a modern R&B jam. Reprised by Charlie Wilson , alongside Babyface , Johnny Gill , and K-Ci , “No Stoppin’ Us” is for those who needed something fresh to get down to.

In spite of their distinct vocal stylings, the crooners mesh well together on the historic collaboration. The video initially appears like something straight out of an all-white party during Labor Day weekend, but later transforms into a show-stopping club scene as the men show up and show out with their metallic, fitted looks in a celebration of brotherhood.

Speaking of which, Charlie Wilson, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci are currently on the road together with their respective New Edition and Jodeci bandmates for The Culture Tour. Despite there not being a moment carved out to perform their collaboration onstage when VIBE caught the tour during its Los Angeles stop, overall, the concert honored their legacies—collectively and individually.

Meanwhile, Babyface and Kem just kicked off their Full Circle Tour . Hosted by Sherri Shepherd, she teased over the opening chords to Kem’s “Lie To Me (Remix)” featuring Wiz Khalifa, “Oh, we gon’ make it a night. It’s gonna be ladies’ night, girls’ night, and find-a-man night.”

Watch the full visual for “No Stoppin’ Us” above.

Comments / 33

Kurtis Baylor
16h ago

Fantastic I remember the Ojays turned that song down Gamble and Huff went with the writers Mcfadden and White, and it's no stopping good job fellas keep it moving"!

Reply
7
ANGIE B
1d ago

Legends..It ain't no stopping them..Heeeey🙏🏾

Reply
24
